New Zealand vs India 2020: Lockie Ferguson likely to miss entire Test series

Lockie Ferguson is likely to skip the Test series against India in order to focus on recovery

Lockie Ferguson is facing a race against time to get fit before the first Test against India on February 21 and is likely to miss out on selection. Ferguson had unfortunately sustained a right calf muscle-tendon strain just 11 overs into his Test debut against Australia at Perth. He is now focusing on not aggravating the injury and thus indicated that it would be better if he did not rush to get fit for the India series.

Speaking to Stuff Media, he apprised of his situation,

"Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year. We’ve got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it’s important with a calf injury, where there’s a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative."

L ockie Ferguson got injured in the Perth Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium

New Zealand has a settled pace attack in the longest format for quite a while now with the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner being the favoured trio with Matt Henry being an able back-up. Although Ferguson believed that it was tough to get into this New Zealand side, it was always his ultimate dream to play Test cricket for the Black Caps and he would look to be fit as soon as possible and try to become a successful red-ball bowler.

“Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play Test cricket, because personally I feel that’s the biggest challenge.I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine." Ferguson asserted.

