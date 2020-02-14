×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Lockie Ferguson likely to miss entire Test series

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 13:25 IST

Lockie Ferguson is likely to skip the Test series against India in order to focus on recovery
Lockie Ferguson is likely to skip the Test series against India in order to focus on recovery

Lockie Ferguson is facing a race against time to get fit before the first Test against India on February 21 and is likely to miss out on selection. Ferguson had unfortunately sustained a right calf muscle-tendon strain just 11 overs into his Test debut against Australia at Perth. He is now focusing on not aggravating the injury and thus indicated that it would be better if he did not rush to get fit for the India series.

Speaking to Stuff Media, he apprised of his situation,

"Of course the goal is for me to get back as soon as possible, but there is so much cricket coming up this year. We’ve got a lot of white-ball stuff and I head away to the IPL as well, so it’s important with a calf injury, where there’s a high percentage chance of re-injury, that we be conservative."


L ockie Ferguson got injured in the Perth Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium
L ockie Ferguson got injured in the Perth Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium

New Zealand has a settled pace attack in the longest format for quite a while now with the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner being the favoured trio with Matt Henry being an able back-up. Although Ferguson believed that it was tough to get into this New Zealand side, it was always his ultimate dream to play Test cricket for the Black Caps and he would look to be fit as soon as possible and try to become a successful red-ball bowler.

Since I started playing professional cricket, it has been my goal to play Test cricket, because personally I feel that’s the biggest challenge.I am obviously super stoked to be playing one-dayers and T20s for New Zealand, I love every moment of it, but playing red-ball has been a big goal of mine." Ferguson asserted.

You might like to see | New Zealand vs India 2020: Shubman Gill states he's ready for Kiwi challenge ahead of first Test


Published 14 Feb 2020, 13:25 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Lockie Ferguson Tearaway Fast bowlers Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us