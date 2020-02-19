New Zealand vs India 2020: Matt Henry roped in New Zealand squad as cover for Neil Wagner

Matt Henry is called up to the Kiwis' squad as a cover for Neil Wagner who is expecting his first child

Right-arm pacer Matt Henry has been called up as additional cover for Neil Wagner in the New Zealand Test squad for the first Test against India to be played from February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wagner is awaiting the birth of his first child and thus will be staying with wife Lana and may miss out on the first Test. Henry also is making a comeback after an injury that he sustained during the third Test against Australia at Sydney.

New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover."

Uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson is also a part of the 13-man squad and in the absence of Wagner may receive a nod ahead of Henry to make his Test debut, although Henry has already represented the Kiwis in 12 Tests.

Both India and New Zealand will believe that they have the pace attack to trouble the opposition and thus this promises to be a cracker of a series. With the World Test Championship points at stake, neither of the two teams will want to drop points as things could get very tight towards the business end of the championship.