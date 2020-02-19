×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Matt Henry roped in New Zealand squad as cover for Neil Wagner

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST

Matt Henry is called up to the Kiwis
Matt Henry is called up to the Kiwis' squad as a cover for Neil Wagner who is expecting his first child

Right-arm pacer Matt Henry has been called up as additional cover for Neil Wagner in the New Zealand Test squad for the first Test against India to be played from February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Wagner is awaiting the birth of his first child and thus will be staying with wife Lana and may miss out on the first Test. Henry also is making a comeback after an injury that he sustained during the third Test against Australia at Sydney.

New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Neil Wagner will not be joining the squad in Wellington ahead of the first Test as he and his wife Lana await the birth of their first child. Wagner will remain in Tauranga until the birth. Matt Henry joins the squad tonight as cover."

Uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson is also a part of the 13-man squad and in the absence of Wagner may receive a nod ahead of Henry to make his Test debut, although Henry has already represented the Kiwis in 12 Tests.

Both India and New Zealand will believe that they have the pace attack to trouble the opposition and thus this promises to be a cracker of a series. With the World Test Championship points at stake, neither of the two teams will want to drop points as things could get very tight towards the business end of the championship.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 13:23 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Matt Henry Neil Wagner Test cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us