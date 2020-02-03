×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Mayank Agarwal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in ODIs, Shubman Gill back for the Tests

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 22:24 IST

Mayank Agarwal (left) and Shubman Gill (right)
Mayank Agarwal (left) and Shubman Gill (right)

India's opener in red-ball cricket Mayank Agarwal will replace Rohit Sharma in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand after the latter got ruled out of the remaining New Zealand tour. On the other hand, Shubman Gill has got named for the two Tests in his absence along with Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul. Sharma, who scored 60 runs in 41 balls in the fifth T20I in Mount Maunganui, sustained a calf injury while running for a quick single during the match. 

A top BCCI source revealed to Press Times of India (PTI) about Rohit Sharma's injury, ahead of the three ODIs, set to begin on Wednesday. The source stated:


He is out of the tour. Right now, it’s not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series.

Mayank Agarwal, who had a sensational year in 2019 with two remarkable double hundreds in Tests, also formed a brilliant partnership with Rohit Sharma in India's dominant run in red-ball cricket at home. The Karnataka batsman will be hoping to receive his maiden ODI cap, as he also replaced Shikhar Dhawan in December against the West Indies but couldn't get a game. 

In the Test squad, Shubman Gill will be awaiting his maiden Test opportunity as he was the backup for Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal in the home series for India. The 20-year-old Delhi batsman sealed his spot after scoring 287 runs in two innings combined for India A in the unofficial Test against New Zealand.

With openers KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw already named in the ODI and Test squad earlier, it will be intriguing to see if India opts to play with a fresh face in Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill in the fold.


Prithvi Shaw.
Prithvi Shaw.
Published 03 Feb 2020, 22:24 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Shubman Gill
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Yesterday
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
