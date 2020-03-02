New Zealand vs India 2020: Quite satisfying to beat 'world-class' India, reveals Kane Williamson

New Zealand completed a 2-0 series whitewash over India by beating them in Christchurch by 7 wickets.

New Zealand completed a 2-0 Test series whitewash over India after beating the latter in the Christchurch Test by 7 wickets. Post the win, skipper Kane Williamson claimed that this was a great feat as India have performed well in overseas conditions in the past couple of years and that the visitors are the No.1 ranked Test side in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

“A fantastic series from outside and the way the guys stuck in. India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying,” Williamson told reporters after the game.

The New Zealand pace bowlers troubled the Indian batsmen throughout the series and hit a consistent line and length, inducing false shots from the Indian batsmen. The short ball ploy also worked against the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.

Perhaps the biggest reason for a series win was the inclusion of Kyle Jamieson, who not only bowled well but also added crucial runs with the bat in both the Tests.

“Jamieson’s a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games. He’s tall and gets bounce which is very helpful in these conditions,” said Williamson.

“The runs he scored in the backend of both games were very valuable. Great progress for him,” he added.

This Test series whitewash will certainly boost their confidence ahead of their ODI and T20I series against Australia beginning with the 1st ODI on 13th March at Sydney.