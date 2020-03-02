×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Quite satisfying to beat 'world-class' India, reveals Kane Williamson

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 14:35 IST

New Zealand completed a 2-0 series whitewash over India by beating them in Christchurch by 7 wickets.
New Zealand completed a 2-0 Test series whitewash over India after beating the latter in the Christchurch Test by 7 wickets. Post the win, skipper Kane Williamson claimed that this was a great feat as India have performed well in overseas conditions in the past couple of years and that the visitors are the No.1 ranked Test side in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

“A fantastic series from outside and the way the guys stuck in. India are a world-class side and to beat them is quite satisfying,” Williamson told reporters after the game.

The New Zealand pace bowlers troubled the Indian batsmen throughout the series and hit a consistent line and length, inducing false shots from the Indian batsmen. The short ball ploy also worked against the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane.

Perhaps the biggest reason for a series win was the inclusion of Kyle Jamieson, who not only bowled well but also added crucial runs with the bat in both the Tests.

“Jamieson’s a very exciting talent, and contributed incredibly well with both bat and ball in both games. He’s tall and gets bounce which is very helpful in these conditions,” said Williamson.
“The runs he scored in the backend of both games were very valuable. Great progress for him,” he added.

This Test series whitewash will certainly boost their confidence ahead of their ODI and T20I series against Australia beginning with the 1st ODI on 13th March at Sydney.


Published 02 Mar 2020, 14:35 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Kyle Jamieson
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
