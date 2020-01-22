New Zealand vs India 2020 | Ravi Shastri happy with 'options' at India's disposal in all departments

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli (left) and Ravi Shastri (right)

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri hinted at using the remainder of the ODIs this year as preparation for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia in October and that the T20I squad could be an extension of the ODI team.

Speaking exclusively to PTI ahead of India's tour of New Zealand, he repeated his stance on the importance of toss and how the current Indian squad aren't afraid to chase or bat first in any given condition.

Shastri was quoted as saying:

“That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfill that ambition.”

Shastri put forward the example of India's latest comeback victories against Australia after going down in the first game. He reminded how the series versus the Aussies was a perfect example of the mental strength and determination of this side. He put a lot of stress on Virat Kohli's use of the term 'brave' to showcase how they weren't afraid to try new things and step-up their game.

"The Australia series was proof of the mental strength and the ability to play under pressure. After the hammering at the Wankhede, to come back and play like the way we did, merits a lot of credit and praise.

“It showed courage and as Virat used the word brave, it showed we are unafraid to play brave cricket and with intent.”

On being asked about the wicket-keeping options and the slot of openers being thrown wide open between three batsmen, Shastri calmly replied that the Indian think tank love the headache of having 'options' to chose from ahead of any tournament and these options end up creating a healthy competition in the side.

"We love options.”

Advertisement

KL Rahul could be considered as a permanent wicket-keeping option

Speaking on Shikhar Dhawan's injury, Shastri lamented the loss of such a player to recurring injuries as Dhawan is now a senior player and a great inspiration for the younger crop of players.

NEWS: India’s ODI squad against New Zealand announced: Kohli (C), R. Sharma (VC), P. Shaw, Rahul, Shreyas, M. Pandey, Pant (WK), S. Dube, Kuldeep, Chahal, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Saini, S. Thakur, Kedar



Dhawan ruled out of T20I and ODI series. Details - https://t.co/lw5gZey833 pic.twitter.com/5ATv8QTLLe — BCCI (@BCCI) January 21, 2020

He also backed Kedar Jadhav's questionable selection in the team, stating how important the right-hander was in India's scheme of things. However, Shastri didn't comment on the non-selection of the run-scoring machine in the domestic circuit - Suryakumar Yadav.

"Very sad because he (Dhawan) is a senior player. He is a match-winner. When someone suffers an injury of that sort, everyone is hurt in the team.

“Kedar is an integral part of the ODI team that will play in New Zealand. He will be treated like every other player.

“That’s a selector’s job. I don’t get involved in that department as such,”

The Indian team is scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches on their tour to New Zealand beginning January 24.