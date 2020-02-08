New Zealand vs India 2020: Ravindra Jadeja goes past MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev in elite list

Ravindra Jadeja has now scored most number of ODI fifties at number 7 with seven scores of 50+

Once again, Indian fans were reminded of the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup semifinal as the Men in Blue fell short of New Zealand's target by 22 runs in the 2nd ODI despite a fighting half-century from Ravindra Jadeja. This win also meant that New Zealand won the ODI series 2-0 with a game to spare.

Chasing 274 runs to win, India were in deep trouble at 96-5 when Jadeja walked in to bat. But he managed to keep one end of the wicket intact with the scoreboard ticking and almost won the game for India with his bat. But India fell short by 22 runs as they got bowled out for 251.

However, Jadeja managed to create a unique record in ODIs with his bat in the process as he crossed the half-century mark. He became the Indian with the highest number of half-centuries in ODIs batting at number 7. He has now scored seven fifties, surpassing MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev who had six fifties at this batting position.

MS Dhoni.

Most 50+ scores at number 7 for India

Ravindra Jadeja- 7

MS Dhoni- 6

Kapil Dev- 6

New Zealand completed their first ODI series win over India since 2014. The third and final match of the series will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Having already lost the series, Virat Kohli and his men will be playing to avoid a series whitewash.

Kapil Dev had hit 6 fifties, same as Dhoni.