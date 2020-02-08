×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Ravindra Jadeja goes past MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev in elite list

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 17:11 IST

Ravindra Jadeja has now scored most number of ODI fifties at number 7 with seven scores of 50+
Ravindra Jadeja has now scored most number of ODI fifties at number 7 with seven scores of 50+

Once again, Indian fans were reminded of the heartbreak of the 2019 World Cup semifinal as the Men in Blue fell short of New Zealand's target by 22 runs in the 2nd ODI despite a fighting half-century from Ravindra Jadeja. This win also meant that New Zealand won the ODI series 2-0 with a game to spare.

Chasing 274 runs to win, India were in deep trouble at 96-5 when Jadeja walked in to bat. But he managed to keep one end of the wicket intact with the scoreboard ticking and almost won the game for India with his bat. But India fell short by 22 runs as they got bowled out for 251.

However, Jadeja managed to create a unique record in ODIs with his bat in the process as he crossed the half-century mark. He became the Indian with the highest number of half-centuries in ODIs batting at number 7. He has now scored seven fifties, surpassing MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev who had six fifties at this batting position.


MS Dhoni.
MS Dhoni.

Most 50+ scores at number 7 for India

Ravindra Jadeja- 7

MS Dhoni- 6

Kapil Dev- 6

New Zealand completed their first ODI series win over India since 2014. The third and final match of the series will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Having already lost the series, Virat Kohli and his men will be playing to avoid a series whitewash.


Kapil Dev had hit 6 fifties, same as Dhoni.
Kapil Dev had hit 6 fifties, same as Dhoni.
Published 08 Feb 2020, 17:11 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Today
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us