New Zealand vs India 2020 | Rohit Sharma equals Virat Kohli's T20I record

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Indian limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma equaled Virat Kohli's feat of 24 50-plus scores in T20Is for the country. En route his knock of 65 runs off 40 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand, Rohit reached his 20th half-century and combined with his four hundreds overall, equaled the milestone.

In 107 T20Is, Sharma has scored 2713 runs at an average of 31.92 with 20 fifties and four hundreds. In comparison, Kohli has 24 fifties to his name in 80 T20Is for India at an astonishing average of 51.54.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli top the list of top-run getters in T20Is

The four centuries by Rohit is most for any batsman in the shortest format of the game internationally, while Kohli is yet to score a hundred in T20Is. Kohli scored 38 runs and helped India to a respectable total of 179 runs in their 20 overs against the Black Caps.

Rohit and Kohli top the list of top-run getters in T20Is and with two games to go in the series, the run-tally is set to go up.

Rohit came up with his blitz again in the super-over drama and hit two successive sixes in the last two balls to ensure India won their first-ever T20I series in New Zealand.