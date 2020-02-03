×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Ross Taylor admits that Blackcaps are hurting after T20I series loss

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 14:33 IST

Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has admitted that the T20I series loss against India has hurt his side, but they are now focused on putting the reversal behind in order to focus on the upcoming ODI series.

India whitewashed New Zealnd 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series and are now poised to win the three-match ODI series.

Taylor explained that although New Zealand played better cricket than what the scoreline reflects, India did make their lives pretty difficult.

The 35-year-old was quoted as saying by the PTI,


"The whole series has been a disappointment, the way we put ourselves in good positions and just were not able to capitalize. When you are up against a world-class side like India, we have played a lot worse and got better results than this."

The right-hander also said that despite T20Is being a different format than ODIs and Tests, the results still hurt the side.

Skipper Kane Williamson, who was forced to miss the last two T20Is, will be under the scanner when the ODIs commence and Taylor hopes that all is well with the Kiwis.


"Even though it's a different format (than ODI and Test), it still does hurt. Winning is a habit and losing those tight games. But we are going into a format that is one of our strengths. In ODI cricket, hopefully Kane's shoulder is all right, new personnel and some world-class players coming back and we are looking forward."
Taylor is impressed with the way the Indian team have started winning series away from home.

Not reading too much into the future, he also added that the Blackcaps are aware of the fact that the Indian team will give them a good run for their money even in the ODIs, but they are ready to stand up and face the challenge. 


"I probably say this, we were completely outplayed in the series last year and we came back and won that semi-final in the World Cup. Whenever we play India in a T20I game, we know it will be an uphill task but we know we can still beat them when it counts hopefully."
Published 03 Feb 2020, 14:33 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ross Taylor T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
