×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Ross Taylor expresses contentment with his career ahead of his 100th Test

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 12:02 IST

Ross Taylor celebrating a ton
Ross Taylor celebrating a ton

Veteran right-handed batsman Ross Taylor has expressed contentment towards his career achievements thus far, as he is set to become the fourth Kiwi batsman to have played hundred Test matches in the upcoming Wellington Test against India. The 35-year-old also said that he didn't expect to continue playing in red-ball cricket following an unsatisfactory debut against South Africa.

Taylor, who is the highest-scoring batsman for the Kiwis in red-ball cricket with 7,174 runs with an average of 46.28, made his Test debut back in 2007 against South Africa. Since then, the Wellington-born New Zealander has smashed 19 centuries along with 33 half-centuries to his name as one of the most prolific batsmen of the generation. Taylor depicted his happiness while speaking to the media about his upcoming 100th game at home turf.


I am happy with what I have achieved so far in my career. Wellington holds a special place in my heart. Having the support of my family is special. My wife has raised the three kids on her own. The kids understand what their dad does. They have definitely helped in balancing cricket. In the end, your family is there regardless of how many runs you have scored.

While gaining his maiden Test cap after a decent impression in the ODIs, Taylor didn't have a notable start to his Test career. He could only manage to score 44 runs in the 2-match series then. Taylor shed light on having no expectations that he would continue playing for New Zealand later on.

After my first Test series against South Africa, I did not think I would play ever a match in the longest format, probably lucky with the timing. I hope over time there will be a lot of players who represent their side in 100 matches in all formats.
R oss Taylor is an underrated legend of the game
R oss Taylor is an underrated legend of the game

However, the Kiwi batsman returned to form with his maiden Test ton against England in the next series and established himself as a permanent number 4 in red-ball cricket. "When I played against England and got a 100 in the first Test, that was the first time when I believed that I belong in the longest format. To get those milestones early on made me believe that I was good enough.", Taylor said.

When quizzed about his favourite innings, Taylor mentioned four of his knocks, which included his career-best score of 290 against Australia in the Perth Test of 2015, which ended in a draw. He also picked his valiant knock of 154 at Manchester during his starting days, where he went on to become a pivotal cog of the New Zealand batting line-up.


One of my best hundreds was in Manchester. I scored 158, we ended up losing the match against England. Then there would be knocks of 140 and 170 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The last would be the 290-run knock against Australia at Perth.
Advertisement

Ross Taylor will be aiming to continue his momentum after claiming the Player of the Series for smashing 194 runs in the three ODIs against India, as the Black Caps face the latter in a 2-Test match rubber starting from February 21.

Also read: Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman

Published 14 Feb 2020, 12:02 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Ross Taylor
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us