×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Jan 06, 2020
Jan 06, 2020 IST
RossTaylor-cropped
New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has become the country's all-time leading Test run-scorer, surpassing Stephen Fleming.

Taylor made history when he reached 21 in New Zealand's second innings against Australia in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone when he hit Nathan Lyon for three to move past Fleming's record of 7,172 Test runs.

Taylor moved top of the all-time list in his 99th match and 175th innings, however, his celebration was short-lived on another tough day for the Black Caps.

An angling delivery from Pat Cummins steamrolled Taylor and knocked over the stumps to dismiss the record-breaker for 22.

Taylor's dismissal left New Zealand reeling on 38-5 on day four of the final Test, having already lost the trans-Tasman series following back-to-back defeats to Australia.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
AUS 454/10 & 217/2
NZ 256/10 & 63/5 (29.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | New Zealand need 353 runs to win
AUS VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
ENG 269/10 & 218/4 (79.0 ov)
RSA 223/10
Day 3 | Stumps: England lead South Africa by 264 runs with 6 wickets remaining
ENG VS RSA live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
SL
IND
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SL VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 07:00 PM
India
Sri Lanka
IND VS SL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Big Bash League
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us