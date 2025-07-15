"Can't tell you the amount of keyboard warriors I had to put up with" - England star reflects on tough times after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has opened up on his pumped up celebration after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first innings of the Lord's Test. The injury-prone cricketer admitted that it was an emotional moment for him, having gone through a lot in the last three to four years.

Archer made a successful comeback to the Test team in the match against India at Lord's, which England won by 22 runs. Amid question marks over his fitness, having been away from the Test circuit for so long, he claimed two wickets in the first innings and three in the second.

Archer's first wicket on Test comeback was that of India opener Jaiswal, who was caught at second slip after being squared up by a length ball. Following the dismissal, the bowler sprinted towards square leg and was then joined by teammates. Speaking after the game, the right-arm pacer opened up on the joyous moment and told Sky Sports:

"Guess I was a little bit emotional. It was a long journey. I can't tell you the amount of keyboard warriors that I had to put up with for the last three to four years as well. I told myself that I was gonna try my best not to be [emotional] and when [Jaiswal] nicked it, and it went to Brooky [Harry Brook], I think all of that just went through the window.

"The joy, the whole crowd, the Long Room yesterday, I've never seen it like that ever in my life. So it's just moments like this that made the rehab all so much worth it," the 30-year-old went on to add.

Apart from Jaiswal, Archer also claimed the wicket of all-rounder Washington Sundar (23), who top-edged a shortish delivery outside off. The England star registered figures of 2-52 from 23.2 overs in the first innings.

"I just told him to charge that" - Jofra Archer reveals reason behind Rishabh Pant send-off

After an impressive spell in the first innings at Lord's, Archer did even better in the second innings. He picked up three wickets in 16 overs, including the big ones of Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Having dismissed Jaiswal for a duck on Day 4, the England pacer knocked over Pant for nine with a beauty on Day 5. Archer followed it up with a send-off to Pant. Asked about the same, he explained:

"It wasn't a proud moment. I just told him to charge that. Honestly, this morning, I was struggling a little bit, the ball just kept coming out full. One of the full ones, he just charged, and it p***ed me off a bit. When the [wicket] ball nipped down the slope, honestly I was so grateful for that."

Meanwhile, having clinched the Lord's Test by a close margin, England will now face India in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester starting July 23.

