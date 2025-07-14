“A performance that demands respect" - Former cricketers praise visitors despite close loss at Lord's in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

England defeated India by 22 runs in the third Test match at Lord's to break a billion Indian hearts and send the hosts and their fans into jubilation. Shoaib Bashir dismissed Mohammed Siraj for four runs at the fag end of Day 5 on Monday to give his side a 2-1 lead in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja produced a valiant performance in the second innings, staying unbeaten on 61 off 181 balls. However, it did not prove to be enough as the hosts took the six wickets they needed to win the match. They now take the lead going into the fourth Test match at Old Trafford, starting on July 23.

Several former Indian players reacted to India's defeat Lord's on X (formerly Twitter).

Sourav Ganguly felt that Jadeja's batting performance indicated that 193 runs was not a big score to chase in the fourth innings, as he wrote:

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh lauded Jadeja's performance with the lower-order, which kept India in the game until the final session on Day 5.

"Not the result we wanted, but this match will be remembered for the fight we showed. @imjadeja and @mdsirajofficial stood tall in a pressure cooker situation! A performance that demands respect - not just for the skill, but for the mindset! On to the next one boys," Yuvraj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Other former players also praised India's fight despite the defeat, which leaves them needing to win or draw the fourth Test match to stay alive in the series.

"One of the most heartbreaking defeats in recent times. But full respect to Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj fought like warriors till the end. Heads held high on to old Trafford with lotta positives," former India batter S Badrinath wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"So near yet so far for India. Jadeja along with Bumrah and Siraj really tried their best but the pressure was too much. We could well have been 3-0 up but are down 2-1 . Such ocassions don’t come easy and though we have fought hard , but not crossed the line twice," former India pacer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Heartbreaking finish but proud of the fight. Take a bow , what determination, what patience. What a Test match we've had. Congratulations lion hearted effort from him with the ball," former India opening batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Fight shown by India but England was able to siege the crucial movements," former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Shubman Gill refuses to confirm Jasprit Bumrah's availability for Old Trafford Test

An important decision for India to make ahead of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford would be whether to include Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI or not. Skipper Shubman Gill refused to give any clarity over his availability for the match.

He said that everyone would need to get an update on him playing at Manchester soon.

"You will get to know about it soon," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation on Monday, July 14.

Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Lord's Test match and took another two wickets in the second innings. He missed the second Test match at Edgbaston, which his side won by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

He had taken a fifer in the first innings of the series opener at Headingley, which the hosts won by five wickets.

