“How’s my prediction looking now” - Michael Vaughan roasts Indian batter after England beat India by 22 runs in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has roasted Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara following his team’s win by 22 runs in the third Test at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator stressed that his prediction remains intact following a nervy end to the game as Ben Stokes and company took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Notably, Vaughan has backed the hosts to win the series by a 4-1 margin. He tagged Pujara and wrote on X:

“How’s my prediction looking now”

The response came to Pujara’s old tweet from July 7 when the series was evenly poised at 1-1 after the second Test at Edgbaston. While replying to Vaughan’s 3-1 prediction, the 37-year-old wrote on X:

“Must confess I admire your insights in the studio, but can’t say the same for your predictions.”

Other than the third Test, England won the series opener by five wickets as they successfully chased down 371 at Headingley. Shubman Gill-led India then won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

England beat India by 22 runs in a thriller at Lord’s

A clinical bowling display helped England defend 192 and beat the tourists by 22 runs in the third Test. Jofra Archer and skipper Ben Stokes starred with the ball for the hosts, returning with three wickets each. Brydon Carse also bagged two wickets. Shoaib Bashir took the last wicket by dismissing Mohammed Siraj despite battling a finger injury.

Chasing 193, the tourists were bundled out for 170 in 74.5 overs. Ravindra Jadeja put up the lone fight with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries, featuring one six and four boundaries. KL Rahul also chipped in with 39 off 58 balls. Tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj survived 54 and 30 deliveries, respectively, to reduce the deficit.

Earlier on Day 4, England were bundled out for 192 in their second innings. Washington Sundar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India, finishing with figures of 4/22.

Meanwhile, the two teams returned with identical scores of 387 in their first innings. Joe Root (104) and KL Rahul (100) scored centuries for the two teams, respectively. Meanwhile, World No.1-ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged a record 13th away five-wicket haul for India.

The fourth Test between the two teams will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting on July 23.

Click here to check out the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test full scorecard.

