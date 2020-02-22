×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Scott Styris feels Ishant Sharma "doesn't get the respect he deserves"

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 22 Feb 2020, 17:24 IST

Ishant Sharma in action against New Zealand
Ishant Sharma in action against New Zealand

Ishant Sharma was at his best in Day 2 of the ongoing Test between India and New Zealand at Wellington, and it is a result of his superb spell and effort that India are still in the contest.

After the visitors were bowled out for 165, New Zealand ended Day 2 on 216 for 5 and Ishant was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

He sliced through New Zealand's top order and kept posing questions right through the day which allowed Indian skipper Virat Kohli to keep attacking fielders in place.

Ishant ended the day with three wickets and this has given India a lifeline to stay afloat in the contest.

After the day's play, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said that people do not give Ishant enough credit for the type of performer he has become for India.



“He perhaps doesn’t get the respect he deserves. Those are phenomenal numbers. He is a terrific performer. His ability to consistently bowl at one area is great. He is right in the face of the batsmen and you can see the rewards are slowly coming.”

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too echoed the same words and said that India rarely drop Ishant because he is always relentless and gives his all.

After the day's play, New Zealand lead the visitors by 51 runs and still have five wickets in hand, but the Indian camp is hopeful of making a comeback.

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee also lauded Ishant's effort and said that he has always been a world-class performer for India.



“He’s been a world class bowler for a long time. When you’re slightly underdone in terms of preparation and having an injury coming into the series you can call on previous experience."
Published 22 Feb 2020, 17:24 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Scott Styris Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
