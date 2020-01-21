×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of T20I series with shoulder injury

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020 IST

Shikhar Dhawan will not be available for the T20I series against New Zealand after suffering a freak injury.
Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand with a shoulder injury. The southpaw sustained the injury during India's fielding in the third ODI against Australia and landed awkwardly on his left shoulder. He did not come out to bat and had to use a sling later.

This injury sums up the kind of past few months that Dhawan has had. He broke his thumb in the 2019 World Cup in the game against Australia where he scored a century. After his comeback against South Africa he again got injured and missed out the limited-overs series against West Indies.

KL Rahul did well against West Indies as an opener and by the time Dhawan was fit for the Australian series, there were talks of whether Dhawan should sit out for the in-form Rahul. However, Dhawan proved his critics wrong with a fantastic comeback from injury with scores of 74 and 96 in the first two ODIs.

When things finally seemed to have fallen in place with Dhawan firing up top and Rahul relishing the opportunity in the middle-order, Dhawan again got injured. Dhawan will be hopeful of recovering as soon as possible and being available for the ODI series.

