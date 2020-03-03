New Zealand vs India 2020: Tim Southee calls Virat Kohli 'a passionate guy' after his outburst in second Test

India lost the 2-Test series against New Zealand 2-0

What's the story?

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has leapt to the defence of Indian captain Virat Kohli after his outburst in the second Test between India and New Zealand. The right-arm pacer stated that Kohli is a very passionate guy who tries to bring the best out of himself.

The background

After a disappointing performance in Wellington, Kohli decided to switch to an aggressive mode when he entered the field at the Hagley Oval. He was quite vocal on the field during New Zealand's innings and also hit back at a journalist who questioned him about his behaviour in the Test.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Radio New Zealand on Tuesday, Southee gave his opinion on Kohli's aggressive approach and said:

“He’s a very passionate guy... and very energetic in the field. He tries to bring out the best in himself.”

It is noteworthy that Southee had dismissed Kohli leg before in the first inning of the Christchurch Test. Besides, he has even played under the captaincy of Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

What's next?

After winning the Player of the Series award against India, Southee will shift his focus towards the upcoming series against Australia.

On the other hand, Kohli and co. would look to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with South Africa in the approaching home series.