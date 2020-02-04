×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Tom Latham hopeful of new-look Black Caps posing tougher challenge in ODIs

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 04 Feb 2020, 18:42 IST

New Zealand
New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham will be hoping to provide a tougher fight to India in the ODIs

With Kane Williamson's injury that has ruled him out for the first two ODIs versus India, stand-in skipper Tom Latham is hopeful of a fresh start after the 5-0 drubbing that they got at the hands of the visitors. There are many new faces in the New Zealand squad due to the injuries to the likes of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry and Latham is hoping that these new faces will bring fresh vigour to the team and help them provide a tougher challenge to India.

"The T20 results were disappointing for the T20 side. (But) It is nice that a slightly new group has come in for this one-day team, a few new faces and a different format," Latham was quoted as saying ahead of the first ODI.

"So it is important that we don't try and reinvent the wheel to try and change our style of play. Obviously it is hard but as I said there is a new group now. Fresh faces in a different format, which will pose challenges in a different way," he added.

The loss of Kane Williamson is a very big one for New Zealand as he is not only an influential skipper but also a prolific run-getter for them. Although Latham knew the kind of blow New Zealand will have to deal with due to Williamson's absence, he also believed that it was an opportunity for other players to showcase their talent and step up when the team needs them the most.

"It is disappointing to lose people like Kane...But again it presents an opportunity to someone else to come in and stake a claim. Fingers crossed, he (Williamson) will back as soon as possible," Latham stated.

"(With Rohit) it is similar to Kane situation. He is a massive player for India. But again, it presents an opportunity to someone else. We know what depth Indian cricket has and we are certainly not going to take them lightly," he added.

Published 04 Feb 2020, 18:42 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Tom Latham ODI Cricket India vs New Zealand Head to Head India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
