New Zealand vs India 2020: Trent Boult delighted with Virat Kohli making errors under pressure

New Zealand had set plans for Virat Kohli and they worked to absolute perfection.

India suffered another loss against New Zealand as the hosts beat them by 7 wickets in Christchurch to win the two-match Test series 2-0.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a horrible tour with the bat overall and failed to provide meaningful contributions in any of the games.

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was extremely happy with the Kiwis' performance and was particularly delighted as their plans for Kohli bore fruit.

Boult said after the end of the second day,

“He (Kohli) is one of the best players in the world, no doubt about that.

"Obviously, he is a big player for them and we just tried to put enough pressure on him, keep him quiet and soak up those boundary balls, and it was nice to see him make a few errors. We were lucky to get two that lined up and hit him on the pads nicely and it was a good feeling to see the back of him.”

New Zealand played an all-pace attack along with the all-round services of Colin de Grandhomme and it worked perfectly as the Indian batsmen were not given any breathing space.

All the bowlers stuck to their plans and strengths, and collectively restricted the Indian batting line-up. Boult continued,

Advertisement

“We are all enjoying hunting out there as a pack, getting the ball to move around. I think the bowling unit is very clear about how they are trying to target the opposition.”