×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli admits Men in Blue didn't deserve to win ODI series; excited for upcoming Test matches

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 11 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST

India were simply not up to the mark in the ODI series
India were simply not up to the mark in the ODI series

After the 5-0 drubbing in the T20I series, New Zealand showed immense mental fortitude and character to bounce back and complete a whitewash of their own against India in the ODI series, as the hosts defeated Virat Kohli’s side by five wickets in the final encounter at Mount Maunganui.

Kane Williamson returned to the starting eleven after recovering from a shoulder injury and put India in to bat first. The visitors put up a respectable total of 297 on the board but the Kiwis chased the target easily and completed an emphatic series triumph against the Men in Blue.

Kohli admitted in his post-match press conference that even though the final scoreline wasn’t indicative of how good the games were, his side’s overall performance in the batting, bowling and fielding department didn’t warrant a series victory and that the Black Caps were deserved winners in the end.

The skipper also bemoaned India's lack of intensity throughout the ODI series and praised New Zealand for the vigour they exhibited in all three games.

“The games were not as bad as the scoreline suggests. Batsmen coming back from tough situations was a positive sign for us, but the way we fielded and bowled, the composure wasn't enough to win games,” Kohli said.

“We didn't deserve to be on the winning side at all this series. Haven't played so badly, but we didn't grab opportunities.

"It was a good experience for the new guys who came in. They are still finding their feet. They (New Zealand) played with lot more intensity than we did. They deservedly won 3-0.”

Kohli stated that the Indian unit is pretty balanced heading into the Test series which begins on 21st February. The 31-year-old believes it is imperative for the Indian camp to approach the Test matches with the right mindset after a humiliating ODI series defeat and also went on to say that there’s plenty of confidence in the squad to emerge victorious.

“We are excited for the Test series. We now have a balanced team. We feel we can win the series, but we need to step out on the park with the right kind of mindset,” Kohli concluded.
Published 11 Feb 2020, 15:58 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Today
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us