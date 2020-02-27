×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli backs Prithvi Shaw despite the opener's unimpressive performance in the 1st Test

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 23:00 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw’s performance in the opening Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington was unimpressive as he flattered to deceive and could muster just 16 and 14 runs respectively in both the innings.

While he was cleaned up by a Tim Southee outswinger in the first innings, Trent Boult’s sharp short delivery proved to be his undoing in the second.

The Indian team were thrashed by 10 wickets in the first Test and have their backs against the wall as they look to level the two-match Test series.

However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has backed the young Indian opener and said that Shaw could turn out to be a very destructive batsman at the top of the order.

Kohli also added that India are willing to give Shaw some more time to settle in such alien conditions.

"It is just a matter of understanding the pace of the wicket and conditions as soon as possible. Again, when he (Shaw) is in a clear frame of mind, he is very, very destructive. Once he feels that he can do it, I think it will be a different ball game. The mind set can shift very quickly. We need to give him that time to get used to the conditions a little bit and once he starts scoring, he will feel more confident about it." 

Kohli further stated that Shaw will indeed ‘figure out’ how to score big runs for India.

"He (Shaw) will figure out. He will find ways to score runs because he is a natural stroke-player and he scores runs. It is not that he gets small runs (when he gets them). He gets big runs and knows how to get runs."
The second Test will start on the 29th of February and India will be hopeful about Shaw making a significant contribution at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 23:00 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
