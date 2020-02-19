×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli insists he will play all formats for at least three more years

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 13:07 IST

Kohli to represent India in all three formats at least until the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup
Kohli to represent India in all three formats at least until the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has always been a believer of being intent in everything that he does on the cricket field. The energy level that he maintains throughout a game is a testimony to his supreme fitness. But even he is a human being and workload management becomes a crucial factor for him as well.

With the next three-year period consisting of two T20 World Cups and a 50-over World Cup, Kohli revealed that he might consider quitting one format post the given period in order to manage his workload.

Kohli told reporters ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand,

"My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that, we might have a different conversation."

Kohli is one of the few Indian players who represent India in all three formats consistently and thus, he believes that taking a break from the game for a short while was necessary in order to re-energize oneself.

He continued,

"It's not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes travelling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you."

With the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the peak of their prowess, the skipper understands that there will be a period down the line when the Indian team will undergo a transition as they did after the retirement of greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Advertisement

Kohli feels that it is important for his team to get regular contributions from him and he wants to be strongly present for them to undergo that transition a few years down the line.

Kohli signed off by saying,

"I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years, so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five-six years ago."

Published 19 Feb 2020, 13:07 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us