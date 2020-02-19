New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli insists he will play all formats for at least three more years

Kohli to represent India in all three formats at least until the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli has always been a believer of being intent in everything that he does on the cricket field. The energy level that he maintains throughout a game is a testimony to his supreme fitness. But even he is a human being and workload management becomes a crucial factor for him as well.

With the next three-year period consisting of two T20 World Cups and a 50-over World Cup, Kohli revealed that he might consider quitting one format post the given period in order to manage his workload.

Kohli told reporters ahead of India's Test series against New Zealand,

"My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that, we might have a different conversation."

Kohli is one of the few Indian players who represent India in all three formats consistently and thus, he believes that taking a break from the game for a short while was necessary in order to re-energize oneself.

He continued,

"It's not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes travelling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you."

With the likes of Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the peak of their prowess, the skipper understands that there will be a period down the line when the Indian team will undergo a transition as they did after the retirement of greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Kohli feels that it is important for his team to get regular contributions from him and he wants to be strongly present for them to undergo that transition a few years down the line.

Kohli signed off by saying,

"I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years, so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five-six years ago."