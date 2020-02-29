New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli's misery against the Kiwis continues in the 2nd Test

Kohli was once again dismissed for a single-digit score in the first innings of the second Test

Virat Kohli’s misery in New Zealand continued as he was yet again dismissed for a low score in the first innings of the second Test in Christchurch. The Indian skipper could contribute just 3 runs to the total before getting dismissed by Tim Southee. In fact, in his last five international innings, Kohli has not even crossed the 20-run mark, with his scores reading 3,19, 2, 9 and 15.

At the Hagley Oval, Southee bowled a delivery that came in and Kohli was caught in the crease. The 31-year-old was struck plumb in front of the stumps and his brief stay at the crease was over. The Indians were bowled out for a below-par total of 242 runs in the first innings, with New Zealand ending the day at 63-0.

That's Stumps on Day 1 on the 2nd Test.



Fifties by Prithvi, Pujara and Vihari earlier today took #TeamIndia to a 1st innings total of 242



New Zealand: 63/0 trail India by 179 runs. #NZvIND



Scorecard 👉👉 https://t.co/VTLQt4iEFz pic.twitter.com/AD2dYrUems — BCCI (@BCCI) February 29, 2020

Before the start of the second Test, Kohli had declared that he was feeling good about his batting but the scores might not reflect that.

"I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don't reflect the way you are batting and that's what can happen when you don't execute what you want to well. Look when you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have 3-4 innings that don't go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it'll keep piling on."

Kohli has struggled on this tour of New Zealand and has been nowhere close to his imperious best. The last time he scored a hundred in international cricket was back in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, when he scored a masterly 136 in India’s first-ever day-night Test.

Kohli still has one more innings left on his disastrous tour of New Zealand and he will be hoping to contribute some runs in the second innings to help India put up a fight in the second and final Test.