New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli's misery against the Kiwis continues in the 2nd Test

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
News
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 15:20 IST

Kohli was once again dismissed for a single-digit score in the first innings of the second Test
Virat Kohli’s misery in New Zealand continued as he was yet again dismissed for a low score in the first innings of the second Test in Christchurch. The Indian skipper could contribute just 3 runs to the total before getting dismissed by Tim Southee. In fact, in his last five international innings, Kohli has not even crossed the 20-run mark, with his scores reading 3,19, 2, 9 and 15.

At the Hagley Oval, Southee bowled a delivery that came in and Kohli was caught in the crease. The 31-year-old was struck plumb in front of the stumps and his brief stay at the crease was over. The Indians were bowled out for a below-par total of 242 runs in the first innings, with New Zealand ending the day at 63-0.

Before the start of the second Test, Kohli had declared that he was feeling good about his batting but the scores might not reflect that.

"I am absolutely fine. I am batting really well. I feel that sometimes scores don't reflect the way you are batting and that's what can happen when you don't execute what you want to well. Look when you play so much cricket and you play for so long, obviously you will have 3-4 innings that don't go your way. If you try and make too much out of it, it'll keep piling on."

Kohli has struggled on this tour of New Zealand and has been nowhere close to his imperious best. The last time he scored a hundred in international cricket was back in November 2019 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, when he scored a masterly 136 in India’s first-ever day-night Test.

Kohli still has one more innings left on his disastrous tour of New Zealand and he will be hoping to contribute some runs in the second innings to help India put up a fight in the second and final Test.

 

Published 29 Feb 2020, 15:20 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Tim Southee Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | 04:00 AM
IND 242/10
NZ 63/0 (23.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand trail India by 179 runs with 10 wickets remaining
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
