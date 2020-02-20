New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli says India need to show more patience than the Kiwis

India are set to play New Zealand in a two-match Test series beginning on February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Pitches in New Zealand aid the seamers in the beginning but flatten out as the game progresses. Thus, the Kiwis play the waiting game to perfection and then pounce on the opportunity to score runs once the pitch gets flat. This strategy has worked since they have not lost a home Test series since March 2017.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli believes that it was important to show more patience and wait for the right opportunity and capitalise on crucial moments in the game. He said in a media interaction ahead of the game:

"It doesn't matter how much patience opposition has, we have to show more patience. We can't really prepare in a manner where New Zealand show more patience and put pressure on us."

A day out of the 1st Test, this is what the pitch at Basin Reserve looks like.



The Basin Reserve is known for the wind factor and it certainly aids the bowlers as it causes trouble to batsmen who try to play a shot against the direction of the wind. Skipper Kohli feels that it is important to take this factor into consideration while making decisions on the field.

He stated:

"If breeze is blowing across the ground, who is more effective with inswinger or outswingers, these things you think as a captain."

"As a batsman, you need to think that ball might not travel in the air a lot more when you are hitting against the wind. So you need to be prepared to run a lot more which we experienced last time and if you have a light bat, you are in trouble. You need to be firm with your stance and where your bat is as it can really swing around."