New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli wants Prithvi Shaw to learn from Mayank Agarwal

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 12:13 IST

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw

Team India got a massive shot in the arm when Ishant Sharma was declared fit for the New Zealand series. Ahead of the first Test, Virat Kohli sounded confident about Ishant's form, stating that he was bowling with the same control and rhythm which existed before he got injured.

He also spoke about backing young Prithvi Shaw and said that the batsman should trust his own abilities and play accordingly. Speaking ahead of the first Test match, Kohli said:


“Prithvi is a talented player and he has his own game and we want him to follow his instincts and play the way he does. Look, these guys have no baggage and are not desperate to perform in any manner.”

The skipper now wants Shaw to observe Mayank Agarwal and learn how he adapts and adjusts his game as per the requirements. Agarwal was impressive in his debut Test series in Australia and Kohli said that Shaw should also bat with a clear head and approach.


"They don’t have any nerves to do well overseas. Like a clear head with which Mayank played in Australia, Prithvi can do the same in New Zealand. A bunch of guys playing with fearlessness, something that can motivate the whole team, gives us start that the team wants and not get intimidated by the opposition in any way.”

Not giving too much importance to the results in the ODI format, Kohli hopes that India will be far more disciplined in Test cricket and expects that this will help the side adapt and adjust as per the conditions. 

Published 19 Feb 2020, 12:13 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
