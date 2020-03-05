New Zealand vs India 2020: Virender Sehwag backs Virat Kohli despite his poor show

Sehwag is confident that Virat Kohli's lean patch won't last long and he would soon be at his best

Virat Kohli had one of his worst tours in New Zealand as he could muster only a single score of fifty-plus in 11 innings across all three formats. Many criticized the Indian skipper for his lack of preparation but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has come out in defense of Kohli and believes that it is just a lack of form that would come back soon.

“When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries,” he further added.

Kohli's poor form reflected on team India's performance as they were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series 0-3 and 0-2 respectively. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev believed that Kohli getting out on deliveries that seam into the batsman was the result of his eyesight getting weak as he is on the wrong side of 30. The former Indian skipper felt that Kohli needed to practice more in order to tackle the incoming delivery well.

However, Sehwag does not agree with whatever Kapil had to say as he believes that eyesight becomes weak over a period of time and not overnight. He is positive about the fact that Kohli will soon be back in form and will answer all his critics in style.

India's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning from March 12 at Dharamsala.