New Zealand vs India 2020: Virender Sehwag backs Virat Kohli despite his poor show

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 16:31 IST

Sehwag is confident that Virat Kohli
Sehwag is confident that Virat Kohli's lean patch won't last long and he would soon be at his best

Virat Kohli had one of his worst tours in New Zealand as he could muster only a single score of fifty-plus in 11 innings across all three formats. Many criticized the Indian skipper for his lack of preparation but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has come out in defense of Kohli and believes that it is just a lack of form that would come back soon.

“When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Sportstar.
“Virat certainly doesn’t have hand-eye coordination issues. Your hand-eye issue deteriorates over a period of time. Not overnight. I am sure it is just lack of form. Also, he has got out to good deliveries,” he further added.

Kohli's poor form reflected on team India's performance as they were whitewashed in the ODI and Test series 0-3 and 0-2 respectively. Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev believed that Kohli getting out on deliveries that seam into the batsman was the result of his eyesight getting weak as he is on the wrong side of 30. The former Indian skipper felt that Kohli needed to practice more in order to tackle the incoming delivery well.

However, Sehwag does not agree with whatever Kapil had to say as he believes that eyesight becomes weak over a period of time and not overnight. He is positive about the fact that Kohli will soon be back in form and will answer all his critics in style.

India's next assignment is a three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning from March 12 at Dharamsala.

Published 05 Mar 2020, 16:31 IST
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb
IND 242/10 & 124/10
NZ 235/10 & 132/3
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
