New Zealand vs India 2020: VVS Laxman believes India should play 6 batsmen in New Zealand Tests

VVS Laxman

India are set to face a stern test against New Zealand in a two-match Test series that begins on 21 February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Basin Reserve generally offers a grassy pitch, with the wind being a huge factor too, both of which help the bowlers swing the ball.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes that it is important for India to play an extra batsman in these conditions because the lineup might need that extra muscle in case the top-order fails to fire.

"In a short away series, I would prefer India play six batsmen, Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper and three quicks among the four bowlers," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

Wriddhiman Saha

Hanuma Vihari has almost cemented his place in the Indian batting order at number six after an impressive tour of the West Indies. Although India opted to play with five bowlers in home conditions with Ravindra Jadeja taking the role of batting at number six, Laxman said that Vihari's century in the warm-up game against New Zealand A would help him a lot going into the Test series.

"I was pleased that Hanuma Vihari made a century in Hamilton (warm-up game). He has had to sit out whenever India have played five bowlers, and time spent in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara for company will stand him in good stead once the Tests start," Laxman asserted.

Hanuma Vihari

With Ishant Sharma flying in just days before the first Test, Laxman believes that it would be wise to not take a risk with his fitness and give Umesh Yadav a chance in the playing XI instead.

"If the team management is convinced that Ishant Sharma is a risk-free proposition, he will automatically walk into the XI to form the pace battery with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. (But) If there is even the slightest question mark over Ishant’s match-fitness, Umesh Yadav should get his opportunity, especially after having held his own on the less responsive tracks in India," Laxman signed off.