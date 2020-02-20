×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: VVS Laxman believes India should play 6 batsmen in New Zealand Tests

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 20 Feb 2020, 12:02 IST

VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman

India are set to face a stern test against New Zealand in a two-match Test series that begins on 21 February at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Basin Reserve generally offers a grassy pitch, with the wind being a huge factor too, both of which help the bowlers swing the ball.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes that it is important for India to play an extra batsman in these conditions because the lineup might need that extra muscle in case the top-order fails to fire.

"In a short away series, I would prefer India play six batsmen, Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper and three quicks among the four bowlers," Laxman wrote in his column for TOI.

Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha

Hanuma Vihari has almost cemented his place in the Indian batting order at number six after an impressive tour of the West Indies. Although India opted to play with five bowlers in home conditions with Ravindra Jadeja taking the role of batting at number six, Laxman said that Vihari's century in the warm-up game against New Zealand A would help him a lot going into the Test series.

"I was pleased that Hanuma Vihari made a century in Hamilton (warm-up game). He has had to sit out whenever India have played five bowlers, and time spent in the middle with Cheteshwar Pujara for company will stand him in good stead once the Tests start," Laxman asserted.
Hanuma Vihari
Hanuma Vihari

With Ishant Sharma flying in just days before the first Test, Laxman believes that it would be wise to not take a risk with his fitness and give Umesh Yadav a chance in the playing XI instead.

"If the team management is convinced that Ishant Sharma is a risk-free proposition, he will automatically walk into the XI to form the pace battery with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. (But) If there is even the slightest question mark over Ishant’s match-fitness, Umesh Yadav should get his opportunity, especially after having held his own on the less responsive tracks in India," Laxman signed off.

Published 20 Feb 2020, 12:02 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Hanuma Vihari
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Tomorrow, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us