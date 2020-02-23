New Zealand vs India: Trent Boult reveals why they attacked Virat Kohli with short-pitched bowling

Trent Boult was on song on day 3

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said dismissing Virat Kohli played an important part in the hosts dictating proceedings on day 3. Kohli, who was looking settled, tried to hook Trent Boult but feathered it through to BJ Watling. Boult said that New Zealand were trying to dry up Kohli’s runs and hence, resorted to bowling short-pitched stuff.

"Almost every time we miss, he hits and he hits it well and gets boundaries. From our point of view, we are just trying to dry the boundaries for him. I think using the wicket and using the short ball was a good plan and being able to control his run rate. It's nice to draw the air out of him," Boult told reporters after Stumps on Day 3.

Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari were the batsmen standing when stumps were drawn to make the end of the day’s play. India are still behind by 39 runs and would need a good day of batting for the visitors to harbour any hopes of a comeback. Trent Boult got rid of India skipper Virat Kohli in the last session of the 3rd Day at Basin Reserve. Earlier, he had accounted for the dismissals of Prithvi Shaw and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"I hope I don't have to bat again," Boult said with a grin. "If I do my job we won't be chasing too much. It's a very good wicket (and) we know that we have to be on the ball. We can't be walking around feeling we're well ahead of the game because there is a lot of cricket to be played,” Boult said.