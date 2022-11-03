New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 37

Match 37 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand take on Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

New Zealand are the table-toppers in Group 1. They have played four games so far, winning two and losing one, with one being washed out due to rain. They faced England in their last game, where they suffered a 20-run defeat.

After being asked to bowl first, the Kiwis struggled to contain the English side as they posted 179 on the board. Lockie Ferguson picked up two wickets but they were expensive.

In reply, Kane Williamson (40) and Glenn Phillips (62) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 159/6. They will now have to win their next game against Ireland to qualify for the semi-finals.

Ireland, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the points table and have only three points to their name. They have only managed to win a single game while losing two, with one being abandoned. They lost to Australia by 42 runs in their previous fixture at the Gabba.

Bowling first, Barry McCarthy picked up three wickets and Joshua Little grabbed two as the Aussies scored 179 at the end of their 20 overs. Lorcan Tucker was the lone fighter for the Irish side with an unbeaten 71.

They have a slim chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and will have to beat New Zealand by a big margin on Friday.

New Zealand vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Ireland, Match 37, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 4 2022, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

New Zealand vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

New Zealand vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Adelaide are expected to range between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Ireland Probable XIs

New Zealand

New Zealand are coming off a loss in their last game and will be desperate for a win against Ireland.

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Ireland

The Irish side lost to Australia in their previous fixture and will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Kiwis on Friday.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

New Zealand vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

