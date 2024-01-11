New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series will start tomorrow at the Eden Park in Auckland. It will be a five-match series to be held from January 12 to 21. Both teams will aim to finalize their combinations for the T20 World Cup 2024 during this series.

Pakistan will start a new era in T20 internationals under Shaheen Afridi's captaincy. Afridi has won multiple PSL titles as the skipper of Lahore Qalandars. It will be interesting to see how he performs as a captain at the international level.

On the other side, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make his return to T20I cricket for the first time since November 2022.

Big names like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, and Tim Southee will also be in action during the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. Without further ado, let's have a look at the telecast and live streaming details for the five T20Is.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2024 schedule

Four different venues will play host to the T20Is between New Zealand and Pakistan this month. Auckland, Hamilton and Dunedin will host the first three games, while Christchurch will play host to the final two fixtures.

Here is the schedule with timings in IST:

1st T20I - January 12, 11:40 am IST, Eden Park, Auckland.

2nd T20I - January 14, 11:40 am IST, Seddon Park, Hamilton.

3rd T20I - January 17, 5:30 am IST, University Oval, Dunedin.

4th T20I - January 19, 11:40 am IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

5th T20I - January 21, 5:30 am IST, Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK T20I series 2024 telecast channel list

Amazon Prime Video owns the rights to stream the matches of this tour live online in India. There will be no live TV telecast of any game in India. Fans residing in New Zealand can watch the matches live for free on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ +. Live radio commentary will be available on SENZ Radio.

Only English commentary will be available for the New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Amazon Prime Video (Live streaming)

New Zealand: TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio

