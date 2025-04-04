New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket returns to Bay Oval for the first time since March 2022. The beautiful venue in Mount Maunganui will play host to an ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan on April 5. The game will start at 3.30 am IST.

It is a dead rubber contest because New Zealand have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Both teams may prefer trying out some of their benched players.

Ahead of the final ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan, here's a look at the pitch history of Mount Maunganui.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui ODI records

Bay Oval hosted its first ever ODI match in January 2014. So far, the venue has played host to 11 matches. New Zealand have a 5-5 win-loss record in ODIs on this ground.

Here are some key stats to know from the previous 11 one-dayers played in Mount Maunganui:

ODI matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 6

Highest individual score: 140 - Thisara Perera (SL) vs New Zealand, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/40 - Matt Henry (NZ) vs Sri Lanka, 2016

Highest team total: 371/7 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Lowest team total: 202 - Netherlands vs New Zealand, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 300/5 - New Zealand vs India, 2020

Average first innings score: 272.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch report

Mount Maunganui has always offered batter-friendly surfaces. The fact that no team has ever scored a total of less than 200 in an ODI at this venue shows how good the conditions are for batting.

New Zealand have fond memories of playing ODIs here. In 2019, they scored 371 against Sri Lanka, and in 2020, they chased down a 297-run target against India.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui last ODI match

New Zealand beat the Netherlands by seven wickets in the previous ODI match played at this venue on March 29, 2022. It was the opening game of the series, where the Blackcaps bowled the Dutch team out for 202 - the lowest team total in ODIs on this ground.

Will Young's century guided the Blackcaps home in the 39th over itself. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: New Zealand 204/3 (Will Young 103*, Michael Rippon 2/32) beat Netherlands 202 (Michael Rippon 67, Blair Tickner 4/50) by 7 wickets.

