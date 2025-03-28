New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series will commence on Saturday, March 29, with the first game scheduled to be played at McLean Park in Napier. The Men in Green will be out for revenge, having suffered ODI defeats against the Blackcaps on home turf earlier this year.

First, the Kiwis defeated the Men in Green twice during the tri-series involving South Africa. After that, New Zealand blew away Pakistan in the opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy played in Karachi.

The likes of Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan will be desperate to get one back when Pakistan take on New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. On that note, here's the full schedule and telecast details for the series.

NZ vs PAK ODI series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

All three matches will have an early start time of 3.30am IST for the audience in India. As per New Zealand's time zone, the matches will begin at 11am Local Time. Here is the complete timetable:

1st ODI - March 29, 3.30am IST - McLean Park, Napier.

2nd ODI - April 2, 3.30am IST - Seddon Park, Hamilton.

3rd ODI - April 5, 3.30am IST - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series TV channel and live streaming details

Sony Sports Network will air the three ODIs between New Zealand and Pakistan live in India. The series will likely be live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels.

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode. Fans will have to purchase a subscription on either of the two platforms to catch the live action.

Fans residing in Pakistan can watch the match live on Tapmad. Here is the telecast channel list for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 ODI series:

India: Sony Sports Network (TV), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live streaming)

Pakistan: Tapmad (Live streaming).

