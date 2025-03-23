New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch history and T20I records

Bay Oval will host the fourth T20I of the ongoing series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The five-match series stands at 2-1 in favor of the Blackcaps after the first three T20I games.

Ad

New Zealand won the first two T20Is, but Pakistan bounced back with a commanding win in the third T20I. The Men in Green will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they take the field in Mount Maunganui.

Before the fourth T20I commences, here's a quick glance at the pitch history of the Bay Oval.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui T20I records

Mount Maunganui has hosted 14 T20I matches, with 11 of them producing a winner. New Zealand have a fantastic win-loss record of 8-3 in T20I matches played at this venue.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by this ground:

T20I matches played: 14

Won by teams batting first: 10

Won by teams batting second: 1

Tied: 0

No result: 3

Highest team total: 243/5 - NZ vs WI, 2018

Lowest team total: 110 - BAN vs NZ, 2023

Highest individual score: 111* - Suryakumar Yadav (IND) vs NZ, 2022

Best bowling figures: 4/10 - Deepak Hooda (IND) vs NZ, 2022

Average first innings score: 161

Ad

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch report

The pitch in Mount Maunganui suits the teams batting first. There has not been a successful runchase of more than 120 at this venue. The only successful run chase came during a T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand in 2023.

Bangladesh got bowled out for 110 in the first innings. In response, the Kiwis were 95/5 after 14.4 overs when rain stopped play. New Zealand won that match by 17 runs via D/L method.

Ad

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui last T20I

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs in the last T20I hosted by this venue on December 30, 2024. The Blackcaps posted 186/5 on the board and then bowled their opponents out for 141.

Wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay played a fantastic knock of 41 runs from just 19 balls in that game for the home team. Fast bowler Jacob Duffy bagged four wickets. Here is the summary:

Brief scores: NZ 186/5 (Mark Chapman 42, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28) beat SL 141 (Kusal Perera 48, Jacob Duffy 4/15) by 45 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️