New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch history and T20I records

International cricket returns to Hagley Oval after a brief break as New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first T20I of the five-match series at this venue. It is the first match for the Kiwis after their heartbreaking defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India in Dubai on March 9.

It is also the first game for Pakistan after their disappointing group stage exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy played on their home turf. The PCB has started a "new era" in their cricket history by appointing Salman Agha as their new T20I captain.

Before Pakistan take on New Zealand, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Christchurch.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch T20I records

Christchurch has hosted 11 T20Is, with the most recent taking place in January 2024. New Zealand have a 5-4 win-loss record in T20Is played at this venue. Batters and pacers have had a great time here.

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous T20Is hosted by Hagley Oval:

T20I matches played: 11

Won by teams batting first: 4

Won by teams batting second: 7

Highest individual score: 99* - Devon Conway (NZ) vs Australia, 2021

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Ish Sodhi (NZ) vs Australia, 2021

Highest team total: 208/5 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2022

Lowest team total: 92 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 177/3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2022

Average first innings score: 159

Hagley Oval, Christchurch pitch report

The pitch report will be live from the ground in Christchurch before the toss happens. Generally, the conditions have equally helped the batters and the pace bowlers on this ground.

Scoring runs has not been that easy, but New Zealand did score 208 in a T20I match against Bangladesh back in 2022. Pakistan have fond memories of playing at this venue as well.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch last T20I

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 42 runs in the last T20I hosted by Christchurch. Mohammad Rizwan's 38-ball 38 helped Pakistan reach 134/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the Blackcaps were bowled out for just 92 runs.

Part-time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed stunned the Kiwis by taking a three-wicket haul for Pakistan. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Pakistan 134/8 (Mohammad Rizwan 38, Tim Southee 2/19) beat New Zealand 92 (Glenn Phillips 26, Iftikhar Ahmed 3/24) by 42 runs.

