New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series will begin on Sunday, March 16, in Christchurch. The five-match series will help both nations start their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled to happen next year in India and Sri Lanka.

Ad

Pakistan and New Zealand have played a lot of ODI cricket over the last few weeks. The two teams, along with South Africa, competed in a tri-series, followed by a clash in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

The Blackcaps have dominated the Men in Green in the 50-over format this year. They will be keen to replicate that performance in the T20Is now. Before the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series begins, here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for the five games.

Ad

Trending

NZ vs PAK T20I series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

The first two T20Is have an early start time of 6.45am as per IST. The next three matches will begin at 11.45am IST. Here is the complete schedule:

1st T20I - March 16, 6.45am IST - Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

2nd T20I - March 18, 6.45am IST - University Oval, Dunedin.

Ad

3rd T20I - March 21, 11.45am IST - Eden Park, Auckland.

4th T20I - March 23, 11.45am IST - Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

5th T20I - March 26, 11.45am IST - Sky Stadium, Wellington.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series TV channel and live streaming details

Sony Pictures Sports Network owns the rights to telecast the New Zealand cricket team's home matches in India. The matches will be live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD on TV for the viewers in India.

Ad

Live streaming option will be available on two platforms, Sony LIV and FanCode. Interested users will have to buy a subscription on either of the two platforms to watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series live.

TV: Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD.

Live steaming: Sony LIV and FanCode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback