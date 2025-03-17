New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: University Oval, Dunedin pitch history and T20I records

The second T20I of the series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the University Oval on March 18. The match will begin at 2.15 pm Local Time (6.45 am IST).

New Zealand crushed Pakistan in the series opener hosted by Christchurch on March 18. The Black Caps will look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on the Men in Green in Dunedin.

Before the second T20I match gets underway, here's a quick look at the pitch history and T20I records of the venue.

University Oval, Dunedin T20I records

Dunedin has played host to only three T20Is so far, with the first one taking place in February 2021. New Zealand have an impressive 3-0 win-loss record in the T20Is hosted by this venue.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous T20I matches hosted by Dunedin:

T20I matches played: 3

Won by teams batting first: 2

Won by teams batting second: 1

Highest individual score: 137 - Finn Allen (NZ) vs Pakistan, 2024

Best bowling figures: 5/26 - Adam Milne (NZ) vs Sri Lanka, 2023

Highest team total: 224/7 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2024

Lowest team total: 141 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2023

Average first innings score: 195.

University Oval, Dunedin pitch report

The Dunedin pitch report will be live from the University Oval before the second T20I begins. The pitch has been great for batting at this venue in the previous three T20I matches.

New Zealand have never lost a T20I match on this ground. It will be a huge task for the Pakistani outfit to defeat the Blackcaps at this venue.

University Oval, Dunedin last T20I

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the last T20I match hosted by this venue. The match took place on January 17, 2024, where Finn Allen's century guided the Black Caps to 224/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 225, Pakistan reached 179/7 in their 20 overs despite a half-ton from Babar Azam. Here's a brief summary of the scores:

Brief scores: New Zealand 224/7 (Finn Allen 137, Haris Rauf 2/60) beat Pakistan 179/7 (Babar Azam 58, Tim Southee 2/29) by 45 runs.

