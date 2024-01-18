New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 19.

New Zealand are brimming with confidence after winning the first three games of the series. Speaking of the previous game, New Zealand batted first and racked up a dominating total of 224/7 in 20 overs. Finn Allen was the wrecker-in-chief with a 137-run knock of 62 balls with five fours and 16 sixes at an impressive strike rate of 222.97.

In reply, former Pakistan batter Babar Azam scored 58 runs off 37 balls, including eight fours and one six. However, they could post only 179/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 45 runs.

Tim Southee picked up two wickets while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi claimed one wicket each.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 4th T20I, Pakistan tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: January 19, 2023; 11.40 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

New Zealand have locked horns with Pakistan in 37 T20Is. The Blackcaps have won 16 times, while Pakistan have bagged victories on 20 occasions with one game ending in no result.

Matches Played: 37

New Zealand: 16

Pakistan: 20

No Result: 1

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The straight boundaries are very small comparatively and batters would be aiming to hit straight. The average first innings score at this venue is 128 with both batters and bowlers getting enough momentum.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy as per the forecast with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius. We can expect the full 40-over game without any major delays.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Blackcaps are in impressive form, winning 16 games in the head-to-head record. Though Pakistan have a better record in head-to-head, the hosts will be the favorite to come out on top, thanks to their brilliant all-round efforts.

Prediction: New Zealand to continue their three-match winning streak and make it 4-0.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Prime Video

