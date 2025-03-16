New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head stats and records you need to know before NZ vs PAK 2025 T20I series

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series will begin on Sunday, March 16. The five-match series will help both teams figure out their combinations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Both New Zealand and Pakistan had a forgettable outing in the T20 World Cup played last year in the West Indies and USA. Neither team progressed to the Super 8 round of the mega event.

The two nations have named some new faces in their squads for the upcoming New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series. Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams before the series starts.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

Pakistan lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against New Zealand by 23-19. The two nations have crossed paths 44 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Men in Green winning 23 times.

Two matches between New Zealand and Pakistan have ended with no result. Pakistan won the first four T20Is against New Zealand, but the rivalry has been evenly contested since then.

T20I matches played: 44

Won by New Zealand: 19

Won by Pakistan: 23

No result: 2.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head record in NZ

The upcoming T20I series will take place in New Zealand. The Kiwis lead by 12-8 in the home T20I head-to-head record against Pakistan. The Blackcaps have hosted the Men in Green for 20 matches, defeating them 12 times.

New Zealand competed in a five-match T20I series against Pakistan in January 2024, where they crushed their opponents by 4-1. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats in New Zealand:

Matches played: 20

Won by New Zealand: 12

Won by Pakistan: 8.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I matches

Pakistan and New Zealand have defeated each other twice in their last five meetings. One of those five matches ended with no result at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Here's a quick look at the summary of the last five clashes between New Zealand and Pakistan:

PAK (178/5) beat NZ (169) by 9 runs, Apr 27, 2024. NZ (178/7) beat PAK (174/8) by 4 runs, Apr 25, 2024. NZ (179/3) beat PAK (178/4) by 7 wickets, Apr 21, 2024. PAK (92/3) beat NZ (90) by 7 wickets, Apr 20, 2024. NZ (2/1) vs PAK - No result, Apr 18, 2024.

