New Zealand vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022, 1st semi-final: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday, November 9. Both sides have taken contrasting paths to arrive at this position. However, all that would not matter now is which team stands up to the challenge on the day.

The Kiwis began their Super 12 campaign with a thumping 89-run win over Australia. Barring a loss to England, they have been clinical for the most part. Glenn Phillips has been their standout performer with the bat. New Zealand would hope his X factor is at play again. Skipper Kane Williamson’s return to form is good news, while the bowlers have also been impressive.

Pakistan have reached the semis in a manner only Pakistan can do. Down and out after losses to India and Zimbabwe, they hung on, waiting for a lifeline. South Africa did them a huge favor by going down to the Netherlands. Pakistan then sneaked into the top two by getting the better of Bangladesh. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam may have been disappointing, but Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Iftikhar Ahmed have risen to the challenge.

Today’s NZ vs PAK toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, Kiwi skipper Williamson said:

“It's a used surface, with not much grass on it.”

Both New Zealand and Pakistan are going in with unchanged playing XIs for the knockout clash.

NZ vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Today's NZ vs PAK pitch report

According to Shaun Pollock, the surface is devoid of grass. It is pretty bare, so it could be a little two-paced. Pakistan have seen more of these kinds of pitches than New Zealand. Their pacers could get a bit of reverse swing here. Runs on the board could be crucial.

Today's NZ vs PAK match players list

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

NZ vs PAK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

