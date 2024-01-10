New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

New Zealand is set to host Pakistan for a five-match T20I series from January 12 to January 21. The matches will be held in Auckland, Hamilton, and Dunedin, with the last two games taking place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Matt Henry is set to make a comeback in the T20I squad after a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury he suffered during the ODI World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup, has been rested for the T20Is.

Lockie Ferguson is set to make his return after an Achilles injury kept him out since the World Cup. However, he won't be part of the first two matches. Ben Sears will be available for the initial two games.

Kane Williamson, who last played a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2022, will lead the team. However, he is slated to sit out the third T20I, with Mitchell Santner taking over captaincy duties as part of a pre-arranged plan. Uncapped Josh Clarkson has been included only for the third game as Williamson’s replacement.

In the wake of Babar Azam stepping down from captaincy, Shaheen Afridi is set to lead the Pakistan side in T20Is for the first time. On January 9, Mohammad Rizwan was appointed as the vice-captain.

Sahibzada Farhan, Usama Mir, Haseebullah Khan, Abbas Afridi, and Abrar Ahmed are set to make their T20I debuts for Pakistan. Notably, players like Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Mohammad Nawaz retain their spots in the squad.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the head-to-head records between NZ vs PAK.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head in T20I:

In the 29 T20I head-to-head encounters between Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ), Pakistan emerged victorious in 18 matches, while New Zealand secured 11 wins. Their last five-match T20I series took place in April 2023, concluding in a 2-2 tie.

Overall, in the seven series since 2007, both teams have claimed victory in three series each.

Matches Played: 29

New Zealand Won: 11

Pakistan Won: 18

No result: -

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, January 12

1st T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Eden Park, Auckland - 11:40 AM

Sunday, January 14

2nd T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Seddon Park, Hamilton - 11:40 AM

Wednesday, January 17

3rd T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan, University Oval, Dunedin - 05:30 AM

Friday, January 19

4th T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 11:40 AM

Sunday, January 21

5th T20I - New Zealand vs Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 05:30 AM

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The five-match T20I series can be live-streamed in India through the Amazon App and website. However, details regarding the live telecast of the series are currently unavailable.

Live Streaming: Amazon App & Website

Telecast: N/A

Pakistan: PTV Sports

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C) (except third T20I), Finn Allen, Josh Clarkson (only third T20I), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson (not included in first two T20Is), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (C) (captain only for third T20I), Ben Sears (only first & second T20I), Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi (C), Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk), Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Aamir Jamal, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Fakhar Zaman

