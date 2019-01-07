New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018-19, 3rd ODI: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand aims to continue their unbeaten run to sweep series.

New Zealand won the second one-day international to clinch the series 2-0. Now they'll take on Sri Lanka in the third and final one-day international to be played on at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Tuesday, January 8.

While Kane Williamson's men will look to add another clean sweep to their name, Sri Lanka will desperately want to escape some embarrassment by finishing the series off on a positive note.

New Zealand

The hosts are on a roll at the moment and they seem to be enjoying their time against their clueless visitors.

They have been absolutely clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in this series. After an impressive 45-run win in the opening encounter, they secured a comfortable 21-run win in the second game and are expected to follow the momentum with the same enthusiasm in the final ODI as well.

Batting

Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor have been the rock for the Kiwis batting line-up in the series. Guptill has scored the most runs for his side so far with scores of 138 and 13 in subsequent innings. While Taylor too has been consistent with scores of 54 and 90 and one can expect another significant contribution from them.

James Neesham, Colin Munro and skipper Kane Williamson have also chipped in with essential contributions with the bat and they would be expected to continue their good work in the upcoming match.

Bowling

Tim Southee has been the most successful bowler in the series with 13 wickets and the right arm pacer is going to be the main threat in this bowling attack.

Apart from him, Trent Boult has also done a fine job with the ball and has taken 11 wickets so far. Once again the onus will be on them to make early inroads into the Lankan batting line-up.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert (W), James Neesham, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, and Colin Munro.

Sri Lanka

Barring some individual performances, the Lankans has failed to click as a unit.

The Asian Islanders have tried everything they could, but nothing has worked for them. Now they seem to have run out of ideas to overcome this threatening New Zealand lineup.

The visitors have failed to click as a unit and they have not been able to stretch the Kiwis in any department. Sri Lanka now needs to find something soon, else it will be another cakewalk for the home side.

Batting

Thisara Perera has ignited a new hope in the Asian side by scoring an impressive 140 in the previous game, while Danushka Gunathilaka with 114 runs in two games is their next best batsmen in the series so far.

Kushal Perera with a century in the opening fixture at Mount Maunganui and Nirosan Dickwella, who also scored a fifty in the first ODI, have also chipped in with the bat. The visitors will need the above four to put in their best efforts on the pitch and get the team over the victory mark.

Bowling

Lahiru Kumara has been the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers in this series with nine wickets from two games and the team will want him to set the tone with the ball in the initial overs.

Suranga Lakmal and Dhananjay de Silva are experienced campaigners in the side and both were among wickets on the previous occasion. These three will look to exploit the conditions to get rid of the threatening New Zealand batting lineup.

Expected Playing XI

Lasith Malinga (C), Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep/Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera.

