Sri Lanka will visit New Zealand for a highly awaited two-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and three-match T20I series. As the Lankans are strong contenders to make the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, the Test series will be of greater significance.

Sri Lanka now have their destiny in their own hands following India's defeat to Australia in the third Test of the current Border Gavaskar Test series in Indore. To clinch a place in the finals, they must defeat the Kiwis 2-0 in their Test series.

Notably, Australia have already advanced to the World Test Championship final and will compete against either Sri Lanka or India. The task will not be simple for Sri Lanka, though, as the swing-friendly conditions offered in New Zealand will not be in their favour.

However, both squads have a few players who are in fine form heading into the Test series. These players can make all the difference for their teams. This article will discuss five stars to keep an eye out for over the course of the series.

#1 Tim Southee

Tim Southee will be a handful on the swing-friendly pitches in New Zealand

For a bowler of Tim Southee's caliber, swing-friendly circumstances and lateral movement in the air are ideal bowling conditions. The home team's captain would want to rally his squad from the first ball of the game and guide his team to success in the two-match Test series.

The 34-year-old speedster has taken 359 wickets in 92 Test matches for an average of 29.3 in the Test version. These stats underline Southee's skill in the longest format of the game and he will undoubtedly play a key role when it comes to New Zealand's chances of winning the series.

#2 Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal has been in a rich vein of form

Dinesh Chandimal, the ex-captain of Sri Lanka, will be one of the vital players to keep an eye on in this series. He has been a key member of Sri Lanka's Test squad and has been in excellent form during the current WTC Test cycle.

His dependability in the center and desire for scoring runs have made him a valuable player for Sri Lanka's captain, Dimuth Karunaratne. In the current WTC season, Chandimal has amassed 778 runs.

#3 Neil Wagner

Neil Wagner proved to be lethal with the ball in the series against England

Neil Wagner is becoming a seasoned speedster for New Zealand and will be a valuable addition to their bowling unit against the Lankans. With 11 wickets under his belt, he completed the recently concluded Test series between New Zealand and England as the series' top wicket-taker.

Wagner's on-field presence is extraordinary, and he will bowl alongside Kiwi team captain Tim Southee.

#4 Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha could be Sri Lanka's X-factor player

Another speedster, Kasun Rajitha will be highly relied upon by Sri Lanka, especially in swing-friendly conditions in New Zealand.

His bowling will play a huge role in the island nation's strategy, and if they want to gain a place in the WTC championship final, his performance will be extremely important.

The impressive bowler has taken 39 wickets so far in 13 games.

#5 Kane Williamson

Kane WIlliamson reminded the cricketing world that he is still full of runs

Kane Williamson is the leader in this New Zealand side. A former Test captain for the Kiwis, he is one of their most reliable batters. Williamson has so far made 7787 runs in 92 Test matches, averaging 53.3 in those games, which is quite an incredible record.

He recently scored a century against England in their second test, making him New Zealand's leading run-scorer in the longest version of the game.

