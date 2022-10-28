New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 27

Match 27 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand square off against Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 29. The Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney will host this exciting Group 1 fixture.

New Zealand thrashed Australia in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. An all-round show helped them beat the Aussies comprehensively at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They traveled to Melbourne to face Afghanistan in their next clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rain played a spoilsport as the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. As a result, both New Zealand and Afghanistan shared a point each. The Kiwis will be disappointed to not get a chance to carry forward their winning momentum and will hope that rain stays away and they get to play the Lankan side on Saturday.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, started their Super 12 campaign with a win. They beat Ireland comprehensively in their first Super 12 game but failed to repeat their performance as they were beaten convincingly by Australia in their next fixture.

After being asked to bat first, Pathum Nissanka (40) and Charish Asalanka (38*) contributed as Sri Lanka posted 157 on the board. The bowlers failed to step up as they managed to pick up just three wickets and were unsuccessful in defending the total. They will now have to be on their toes when they play the Kiwis in the upcoming clash.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Match 27, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 29, 2022, Saturday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of the play. We may see spinners come into play as the game progresses.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Sydney is expected to range between 12 and 23 degrees Celsius, with no chance of rain predicted throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

New Zealand

The Kiwis got the right combination early in the competition and expect them to field the same XI that featured in their first game against Australia.

Probable XI

Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka

Binura Fernando walked off the field in their last game against Australia and we might see Pramod Madushan come in place of him if he doesn’t get fit in time.

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando/Pramod Madushan, and Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Wanindu Hasaranga to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes