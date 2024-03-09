New Zealand Women vs England A Women 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

New Zealand Cricket is all set to host England A Women for a three-match T20 and One Day series. Before that series, England A Women will lock horns with the New Zealand national team in two T20 warm-up fixtures.

After the conclusion of the warm-up fixtures, New Zealand Women will lock horns with England Women in a five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series.

New Zealand are likely to miss Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians), Sophie Devine (Royal Challengers Bangalore), or Lea Tahuhu (Gujarat Giants) due to their WPL commitments. NZC will announce their covers before the start of the T20I series.

Rosemary Mair and Brooke Halliday are all set to return to the national squad. Mair has been recalled for the first time since the Sri Lanka tour last year after an impressive performance in the Women’s Super Smash for Central Hinds.

Meanwhile, Halliday is coming into the squad after recovering from a foot injury. She missed out on the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan recently. Moreover, Leigh Kasperek, who performed exceptionally well for Wellington, is all set to make her comeback.

On the other hand, Kirstie Gordon will lead the England A Women, with both Tash Farrant and Emma Lamb being part of the squad. Farrant is coming back after a stress fracture while Lamb makes her return following back surgery.

Freya Kemp, who had a back injury, will be touring New Zealand as a batter only. The board will be managing her workload for the next few months before she returns.

New Zealand vs England A Women T20 Warm-Up Games 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 10, Sunday

Match 1 - New Zealand Women vs England A Women, 3:30 AM

March 12, Tuesday

Match 2 - New Zealand Women vs England A Women, 2:30 AM

New Zealand vs England A Women T20 Warm-Up Games 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The New Zealand Cricket YouTube channel will livestream the warm-up games while there is no live telecast of the fixtures for fans in India.

New Zealand vs England A Women T20 Warm-Up Games 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand

Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

England A Women

Georgia Adams, Alice Davidson-Richards, Emma Lamb, Grace Scrivens, Paige Scholfield, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Rhianna Southby (wk), Seren Smale (wk), Freya Kemp, Grace Potts, Hannah Baker, Kirstie Gordon (c), Mady Villiers, Sophie Munro, Tash Farrant

