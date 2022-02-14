New Zealand Women vs India Women 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on February 15. John Davies Oval in Queenstown will continue to host the games of this series.

New Zealand lead the ODI series by a 1-0 margin. It was a complete performance from the hosts in the first ODI, which saw them defeat India comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand piled up the runs to end with a total of 275. Suzie Bates, opening the batting, scored a brilliant ton which set things up nicely for the hosts.

The Indian batters did try hard but kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were eventually knocked over on 213 in the last over. The White Ferns bowled brilliantly throughout the innings and never allowed India to get going, which saw them win the game by 62 runs.

New Zealand will be brimming with confidence after that win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. India, on the other hand, must be on their toes to bounce back and level the series.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI, India tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: February 15th 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch at John Davies Oval is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient early in their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some movement off the surface. We might see the spinners come into play as the game progresses. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queenstown is expected to hover between 13 to 24 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover will be present throughout the day.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Probable XIs

New Zealand

Suzie Bates scored a brilliant century (106 off 11 balls) and was well-supported by Amy Satterthwaite (63 off 67 balls), which helped them post 275 runs on the board. Jess Kerr starred with the ball, picking up four wickets and the other bowlers also chipped in as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

India

Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma picked up two wickets apiece as New Zealand scored 275. Yastika Bhatia (41) and Mithali Raj (59) tried hard but lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in the visitors falling short by 62 runs.

Probable XI

Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

New Zealand got an early lead in the series as they completed a comprehensive victory over India in the first ODI. India, meanwhile, struggled to fire in unison and will need to do so in this match if they are to finish on the winning side and level the series.

New Zealand have momentum heading into this contest and we expect them to carry it forward by beating India on Tuesday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs India Women live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

