New Zealand Women vs India Women 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the five-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on Friday, February 18. The John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the game.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have dominated in the series thus far. After winning the only T20I by 18 runs, the hosts have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. On Tuesday, the home team beat India by three wickets.

After electing to bat first, the Women in Blue scored 270-6. Mithali Raj held the innings together, and stayed unbeaten on an 81-ball 66 with the help of three fours. Richa Ghosh also showed her class, scoring a quickfire 64-ball 65 with six fours and a six.

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine got two wickets. Barring Hayley Jensen, the other White Ferns bowlers picked up wickets. After that, Amelia Kerr came to the party, and took the Indian bowlers to the sword.

She stayed unbeaten on 119 with the help of seven fours to take her team home. Maddy Green lent her decent support, scoring 52 off 61 with five fours. Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets for the visitors, but her valiant effort went in vain.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI, India tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Tuesday; 03:30 AM IST.

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. The likes of Amelia Kerr, Richa Ghosh and Mithali Raj have shown that run-making isn't tough on the surface. Batting second should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Forecast

It should be clear on matchday with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 17-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could be mostly in the 50s.

Probable XIs

New Zealand

Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr.

India

Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

New Zealand have outplayed India with both bat and ball in the 50-over matches. The visitors will be under pressure to secure victory and stay alive in the series. New Zealand will start the next game as the favourites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Amelia Kerr score a half-century? Yes No 2 votes so far