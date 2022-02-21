New Zealand Women vs India Women, 4th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fourth fixture of the five-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on Tuesday, 22 February at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Hosts New Zealand Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the first three games of the series. The White Ferns chased down a total of 279 in the third ODI that gave them the series win.

Batting first, India Women rode on half-centuries from Sabbhineni Meghana (61), Shafali Verma (51) and Deepti Sharma (69*) to post a total of 279 on the board. Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair picked up two wickets each for the hosts.

However, the total did not prove to be enough as the New Zealand Women chased it down with three wickets and five deliveries to spare in the end. After losing a couple of early wickets, Amelia Kerr (67) and Amy Satterthwaite (59) joined hands to bring them back into the game. Lauren Down then remained unbeaten on 64 while a crucial 37 from Katey Martin helped them get over the line.

Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the bowlers for India Women with three wickets to her name.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 4th ODI, India tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: February 22, 2022, Thursday, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue has been good for batting throughout the series. Batters from both sides have shown that spending time at the crease will allow for run-scoring. It will be challenging for the bowlers once again. So bowling first should be an ideal option for the side winning the toss.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be rainy on matchday with 70-80% chances of rain. With winds blowing at 10km/h, the temperature will hover around 20-21 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lauren Down, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe.

India Women

Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana / Sabbhineni Meghana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

Hosts New Zealand Women have outplayed India Women throughout the series. They have good depth in their batting. The Kiwis' bowling, particularly in the death, has also been impressive.

India Women will be under pressure having lost the series. They will need to step up as a unit.

Looking at the current form and how things have gone so far, New Zealand Women will start this game with an upper hand over the visitors.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to beat India Women.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Channel List and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

