New Zealand Women vs India Women, 5th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fifth fixture of the five-match ODI series between New Zealand Women and India Women will be played on Thursday, 24 February, at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have looked in ominous form so far in the ongoing ODI series. Having taken a 4-0 lead, the home team is currently eyeing a whitewash.

On Tuesday, 22 February, New Zealand defeated the Women in Blue by 63 runs in a rain-curtailed 20-over game. After being put in to bat first, the home team racked up a massive score of 191 for five.

Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates laid the platform with knocks of 32 and 41 respectively. But it was Amelia Kerr who carried on her good form and scored 68 off 33 with 11 fours and one six. Amy Satterthwaite also played a handy 16-ball knock of 32 to propel the White Ferns’ score.

Renuka Singh picked up two wickets for the visiting team. Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma got one wicket apiece.

India lost Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma for ducks while chasing. Smriti Mandhana couldn’t make an impact either. But Richa Ghosh entertained one and all with a 29-ball 52 with four fours and as many sixes. Mithali Raj made 30, but India were bowled out for 128.

Hayley Jensen and Amelia Kerr picked up three wickets apiece for the White Ferns.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs India Women, 5th ODI, India tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: February 24, 2022, Thursday, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand Women vs India Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Queenstown has been an excellent one for batting. The likes of Ghosh, Amelia Kerr and others have shown that batters can play their shots on the up. Winning the toss and batting second should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be fairly pleasant during match time. The temperature will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. Most importantly, there is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity won’t be on the higher side either.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Lauren Down, Lea Tahuhu, Katey Martin, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe.

India Women

Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Jhulan Goswami.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Match Prediction

New Zealand have been at their very best in the limited-overs series against the Women in Blue. They have shown their class in all three departments. New Zealand will head into the last match of the series as the firm favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to beat India Women.

New Zealand Women vs India Women Channel List and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

