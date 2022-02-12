New Zealand Women vs India Women ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand Women and Indian Women will play a five-match ODI series at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, starting from February 12.

The White Ferns will enter the ODI series as the heavy favorites since they are familiar with the home conditions.

Sophie Devine will lead them, with Amy Satterthwaite being her deputy. The Kerr sisters will have a lot of work to do in the ODI series and will be the players to watch out for. The team looks pretty strong going into the ODI World Cup next month.

India, meanwhile, will miss Smriti Mandhana in the first ODI due to extended quarantine rules in New Zealand. Seniors Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur have a lot on their shoulders going into this highly competitive series.

After losing the only T20I to the Kiwis, India Women will aim to bounce back in the ODIs for a good preparation ahead of the mega event.

Head-to-head record: NZ W vs IND W in ODIs

New Zealand Women and India Women have played a total of 48 ODIs against each other. The White Ferns came out on top on 28 occasions, with India Women winning 19 matches. One encounter between the two sides ended in a tie.

The last time these two teams met was in February 2019 when New Zealand Women won by eight wickets.

NZ W vs IND W ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st ODI: February 12

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 5:30 AM

2nd ODI: February 15

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 3:30 AM

3rd ODI: February 18

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 3:30 AM

4th ODI: February 22

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 3:30 AM

5th ODI: February 24

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown, 3:30 AM

NZ W vs IND W ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live-action on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the NZ W vs IND W ODI series:

India: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Spark Sport

UK: BT Sport 2

NZ W vs IND W ODI Series 2022 Squads

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

