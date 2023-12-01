New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The New Zealand Women will host Pakistan Women for a three-match T20I series starting from December 3 to December 9, 2023. The first and second T20I are scheduled at the University Oval in Dunedin while the John Davies Oval in Queenstown will host the remaining match.

New Zealand are hosting this T20I series following a recent tour of South Africa, where they played a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series. They faced a setback in the ODI series, losing 2-1. The T20I series, however, ended in a 1-1 draw, with two matches being abandoned.

One match, in particular, concluded without a result, with the team being dismissed at 111/9, and the second half of the game did not take place.

Despite this, the series witnessed a historic moment with Suzie Bates becoming the first woman to achieve 4021* T20I career runs. With this remarkable feat, she now holds the title of the leading T20I run-scorer globally, surpassing the previous record held by Virat Kohli (4008*).

Sophie Devine will captain the New Zealand women's team, featuring players such as Amelia Kerr, Suzie Bates and Lea Tahuhu.

After a disappointing performance in the Asian Games Women’s T20I, Pakistan lost a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2023. They lost the first two games but ended the series with a 31-run win against the hosts.

Nida Dar will lead the side against New Zealand Women and she will be backed by Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof and Diana Baig.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting from December 12 to December 18, 2023.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Head to Head in T20I

New Zealand Women have showcased absolute dominance in T20Is against Pakistan Women, having faced eight times without suffering a single defeat. Meanwhile, Pakistan Women are aiming to turn the tide and put an end to their series of losses in the upcoming matches.

Matches Played: 8

New Zealand won: 8

Pakistan won: 0

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, December 3

1st T20I - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, University Oval, Dunedin - 05:30 am

Tuesday, December 5

2nd T20I - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, University Oval, Dunedin - 05:30 am

Saturday, December 9

3rd T20I - New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, John Davies Oval, Queenstown - 05:30 am

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

In India, the live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2023 will not be available.

Live Streaming: N/A

Live Telecast: N/A

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green (wk), Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Pakistan Women

Nida Dar (c), Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (Wk), Najiha Alvi (Wk), Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar