New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, T20 Warm-up match: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

New Zealand Women XI will take on Pakistan Women in a T20 warm-up match on Tuesday, November 28 at The Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Leigh Kasperek will lead the New Zealand Women XI, while Nida Dar will lead the tourists.

Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, and Sadia Iqbal, alongside captain Nida Dar, will be the key players for Pakistan. Moreover, they have added Umm-e-Hani, a young promising talent, to the squad.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women, T20 Warm-up match

Date & Time: November 28th, 2023, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist both batters and pacers throughout the game, with less to no assistance for spinners. One can look forward to a fair contest between bat and ball.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

On Tuesday, expect scattered showers with a temperature of 24°C (75°F) and a 50% chance of precipitation. There will be a moderate breeze, reaching 32 km/h, and the humidity level is anticipated to be around 55%.

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

New Zealand Women XI Probable Playing XI

Abigale Gerken, Georgia Plimmer, Flora Devonshire, Ocean Bartlett, Bella James Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Gabby Sullivan, Kayley Knight, Leigh Kasperek (c), Nensi Patel.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

New Zealand Women XI vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

The hosts have a great understanding of the pitch and the players have played domestic matches at the venue. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have their best international players in the rank and will go into this contest with an upper hand.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win the game.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: New Zealand Cricket YouTube Channel